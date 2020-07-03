There are many themes that course through the veins of Netflix’s Unorthodox. For a community steeped in tradition, one woman must find her place in the world, and the uncertainty of where she fits is a beautiful journey in this limited series. As we watch Shira Haas’s Esty, we hear Antonio Gambale’s breathtaking score. It pushes us through this young woman’s struggle to escape while being intimately tender in other moments.

It’s surprising that Gambale doesn’t try to replicate certain sounds from this Jewish community. Music is such an important part of the community and it is prevalent in Esty’s story. Not many people can accurately score something so modern and traditional at the same time, but that’s the beauty of what Unorthodox plays with. We see the lives of a community steeped in tradition, but then we have scenes that are boldly modern.