Awards Daily: You’ve done such a wide variety of projects. What attracts you to the projects that you choose?

Mandell Winter: I’m interested in working with great storytellers.

AD: Let’s jump into The Outsider because that’s such a fascinating project in terms of the sound. And particularly, the fact that in horror, the use of sound is essential in helping to build that tension.

MW: The Outsider was interesting because everything was rooted in real life. Everything had to sound as if our characters were experiencing it. Then we had to bridge the gap and go into the supernatural element for the entity. What does the entity sound like and how does he take on the host’s qualities? When we come face to face with him in later episodes there’s an animalistic quality that we played with. And also letting the music, which was phenomenal, really help us. Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans’s music really lent itself to the insidious nature of the show.

AD: Defending Jacob is more straightforward in the idea that someone has been murdered and we have a suspect, et cetera, but The Outsider, as you said, is playing with the supernatural and the villain is more abstract. How does that idea play into the sound and the work that you have to do?

MW: Defending Jacob was surprisingly complicated because it’s all in the subtlety. The performances were so good on that show that we didn’t want to take away from that. And we only wanted to help tell the story. So, the flashbacks that happen are very subtle. Oftentimes you can approach a flashback and it’s just big, bombastic sounds. Here, we stripped it back and went more impressionistic, cutting the attacks off of sounds and let them just trail off. It wasn’t heavy-handed. It was about letting it be the characters’ experience. And not necessarily just sound for the sake of sound.

AD: I did get a chance to speak to composer Atli Örvarsson about Defending Jacob

We discussed the noir feel to the show and how Scandinavian noir, in particular, was an influence for the show. Did you feel that in your work?

MW: Morten definitely wanted us to play with subtlety and pull stuff back. He wanted rich textures, but he didn’t want it to overtake everything else. It’s all in the subtlety and it lends itself to this family being torn apart by this experience. Everything is cold, you can hear the trees creaking. The whole world kind of drops out as this family is falling apart.

AD: Did having an iconic Stephen King novel or William Landay’s incredible work as source material guide you in any way? Or did you try to approach them as different entities?

MW: I approached them as different entities as I think Mark [Bomback, Defending Jacob] and, Richard [Price, The Outsider] also did, they created their own version. I went to the material that was in front of me and didn’t really look to the books because I didn’t want them to cloud my judgment. I wanted to work with these creative filmmakers, and lend my expertise to their vision.

AD: And are there particular sequences in The Outsider or Defending Jacob, that stand out to you in terms of something that was particularly challenging or unique in the scope of your career?