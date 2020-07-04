HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones explores the world of a family of televangelists. They’re quite good at their job, but behind the scenes, they’re kind of awful people. That’s the running joke of the HBO comedy series. It’s not at all a satire of religion. Rather, it’s the kind of extended character study as only Danny McBride can create.

After partnering with him on another HBO project – the acclaimed Vice Principals – co-star Edi Patterson jumped at the chance to work with McBride and team again. Here, she plays Judy Gemstone, daughter of patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman). Judy is an unique creation, perfectly suited to the talents of Edi Patterson. She longs for attention and success within the family. She’s frustrated with their pattern of overlooking her. Just like any middle child, she wants to be seen and appreciated. It’s a tremendous performance, one of broadly comic notes and subtle undertones of longing and resentment.

Here, Patterson talks to Awards Daily about rejoining the team of McBride, director David Gordon Green, and co-star Walton Goggins. She talks about creating Judy, both in terms of the performance and in terms of the crucial wardrobe choices required to fully envision the character. She also talks about working with McBride and composer Joseph Stephens to create the catchy hit “Misbehavin'” for the series.

So, please enjoy my conversation with Edi Patterson, co-star of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.