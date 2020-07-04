HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones isn’t a parody of religion. That’s the first thing the cast will tell you about the lauded comedy, which premiered last August. Instead, the series explores a family – the titular Gemstones – who seriously believe in God and legitimately want to serve Him. It’s just that they’re basically terrible people – all too likely to suffer the pitfalls of their human sins. But Adam Devine’s Kelvin Gemstone travels a different path.

Devine’s performance as Kelvin isn’t the loud and brash Adam Devine persona you’ve seen in something in films like Pitch Perfect or on television series like Workaholics. Kelvin is the sensitive Gemstone, wanting to do right by himself, his flock, and yes, his God. It’s a refreshing change of pace role that Devine relished playing. The outstanding cast led by Danny McBride and John Goodman didn’t hurt either.

In this latest Emmy edition of the Water Cooler Podcast, Adam Devine talks about building the character of Kelvin, including the very specific and spot-on wardrobe choices. He talks about studying televangelists to appropriately capture the routine. And he also talks a little about what exactly is going on between Kelvin and best friend (?) Keefe.

