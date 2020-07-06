We’re Here is a new HBO television series that follows the Drag Queens Eureka O’Hara, Shangela and Bob the Drag Queen as they travel from town to town helping bring the drag experience to local people within the town, along with a fabulous performance.

Cinematographers Ben Bloodwell & Bryan Donnell beautifully blend three different styles of show in one episode, starting with the classic verité style which then leads into the camp element (middle portion) of the show, and ends with a fantastic drag performance. Ben and Bryan shot every episode together and created a seamless visual experience that brings out the heart and soul of this show along with the fun.

During this conversation, you will hear how they talk about how they were able to navigate the different aspects of the show, from capturing Matthew’s father (who they had not met) watching the show to filming the queens riding around at the monster truck rally. Their camera work and variety of style help bring this show to life, which remains one of the best shot television series of 2020.

