We’re Here is a new HBO television series that follows the Drag Queens Eureka O’Hara, Shangela, and Bob the Drag Queen as they travel from town to town helping bring the drag experience to local people within the town, along with a fabulous performance.

Marla Weinhoff was in charge of the production design elements for the show, from the design of the cars to the set pieces including that Dr. Frankenstein set that was one of the most emotional moments for the series.

In this conversation, you will hear Marla talk about how she brought her past experience in the music and fashion world to create some of the greatest visual representation for the queens and participants. Marla also discusses one of the key crucial elements the “safe space” her team would construct offset in every town in order to build and create comfort on this set. Please enjoy our conversation!

