Believe it or not, we’ve reached the midway point of 2020. In a year that brought us much turmoil, there are still a few good things around. As we have done for the past few years, the Water Cooler gang takes a look at the 2020 television year at its halfway point and lists our five favorite shows of the year so far. This year, the gang’s choices are as varied as they’ve perhaps ever been. We think that’s a testament to the bevy of great 2020 television offered. Do any series overlap on Megan, Joey, or Clarence’s lists? Have a listen and find out!

We also take a look at the 2020 Television Critics Association (TCA) nominations. These awards were announced at the prime time for the 2020 Emmy season – in the middle of the Phase 1 voting window. What series were recognized? What was omitted? And what impact will these choices have on the 2020 Emmys, if any?

But first, we continue our weekly therapy session, Corona(virus) Corner. Here, as always, we share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sheltering at home.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

