The Television Academy has spoken. Phase 1 voting for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards ended on July 13, delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. We’ll find out who the 2020 nominees are on Tuesday, July 28. Until then, it’s your turn…

Awards Daily TV does a huge amount of analysis, prediction, advocacy, and interviews every year. Yet, we like to recognize series we love with our own awards. Enter the Cooler Awards. This is our fifth year doing this, and we wouldn’t keep it going without your tremendous support!

And it’s time to vote for the 2020 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards.

The Rules

Voting on the 2020 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards vaguely follows the Television Academy new voting process. It’s really very easy. You are allowed to make up to 10 selections per category. The choices will display randomly to make you think about it. In a departure from the Television Academy’s new rules, we will cap nominees at six for all categories. We will only advance beyond six if there are ties.

Remember, do not predict the Emmy nominations here! Vote for what you love. Vote for what you’re passionate about. Vote for what you think is the best in television from the 2020 cycle. Let the Television Academy make their own choices.

Voting closes on July 24 at 11:00 pm ET. Nominees for the 2020 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards will be announced on July 27, one day before the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Award ceremony.

So, that’s it? Got it? Good.

Click the three links below and get to it!