The Water Cooler gang pulls out their hypothetical 2020 Emmy ballot and votes as if they were voting members of the Television Academy.

It’s one of our very favorite podcasts! Every year at this time, the Water Cooler gang likes to pretend we are voting members of the Television Academy. So, it’s time for us to list our choices in “If We Had a 2020 Emmy Ballot.” We make selections in comedy, drama, limited series/TV movie categories plus all of the major performance categories in each genre. What does this exercise tell us about the 2020 Emmy cycle? Sometimes, we struggle to fill the slots. Sometimes, it’s a real Sophie’s choice to narrow down our favorites when the Television Academy limits some categories to five or six slots. Plus, be sure to keep reading Awards Daily TV all week for Team AD TV’s official 2020 Emmy nomination predictions. Next week, we’ll post two podcasts: one to give final thoughts headed into the July 28 nominations and one after the nominations are revealed.

But first, we continue our weekly therapy session, Corona(virus) Corner. Here, as always, we share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sheltering at home.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

