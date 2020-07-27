You voted! We voted! And, today, we’re revealing the nominees for the 5th Annual Awards Daily Cooler Awards! HBO’s Succession was the clear favorite drama entry amongst the readers of Awards Daily. The family drama amassed seven nominations. Tying for second were Netflix’s Ozark and The Crown with five nominations a piece.

In the comedy series categories, Schitt’s Creek ends its run with a leading seven nominations. It is followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with six nominations.

Limited Series saw HBO’s Watchmen lead with a surprising seven nominations, boosted by three nominations for Supporting Actor. FX’s Mrs. America received six nominations with its supporting actress contenders filling four out of six slots.

Be sure to come back to Awards Daily TV on August 21 when final round voting begins. Your vote will be critical in crowning the winners!

And the nominees are…

Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Mindhunter

Ozark

Pose

Stranger Things

Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Brian Cox, Succession

Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter

Holt McCallany, Mindhunter

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Comedy Series

Dead To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Asa Butterfield, Sex Education

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Gillian Anderson, Sex Education

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Emily Hampshire, Schitt’s Creek

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Noah Reid, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Michael Zegen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Normal People

The Plot Against America

Unbelievable

Watchmen

TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

El Camino

Troop Zero

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Rose Byrne, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Sarah Paulson, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen

Joe Mantello, Hollywood

Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

John Turturro, The Plot Against America