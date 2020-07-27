You voted! We voted! And, today, we’re revealing the nominees for the 5th Annual Awards Daily Cooler Awards! HBO’s Succession was the clear favorite drama entry amongst the readers of Awards Daily. The family drama amassed seven nominations. Tying for second were Netflix’s Ozark and The Crown with five nominations a piece.
In the comedy series categories, Schitt’s Creek ends its run with a leading seven nominations. It is followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with six nominations.
Limited Series saw HBO’s Watchmen lead with a surprising seven nominations, boosted by three nominations for Supporting Actor. FX’s Mrs. America received six nominations with its supporting actress contenders filling four out of six slots.
Be sure to come back to Awards Daily TV on August 21 when final round voting begins. Your vote will be critical in crowning the winners!
And the nominees are…
Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Mindhunter
Ozark
Pose
Stranger Things
Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Brian Cox, Succession
Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter
Holt McCallany, Mindhunter
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Comedy Series
Dead To Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Asa Butterfield, Sex Education
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Gillian Anderson, Sex Education
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Emily Hampshire, Schitt’s Creek
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Noah Reid, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Michael Zegen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Normal People
The Plot Against America
Unbelievable
Watchmen
TV Movie
American Son
Bad Education
El Camino
Troop Zero
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or TV Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or TV Movie
Rose Byrne, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Sarah Paulson, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or TV Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen
Joe Mantello, Hollywood
Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
John Turturro, The Plot Against America