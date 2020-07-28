Check back throughout the day for reactions from this year’s Emmy Award nominees!

​“I’m so elated for the entire MASKED SINGER family! We’re so proud to make a show that brings joy to so many people, and this morning’s nomination is just icing on our bright, colorful, furry & feathery singing cake! Thank you to the TV Academy and to our fans, this is such an incredible boost as we put the final touches on this season’s new costumes! Thank you, thank you – as we say on The Masked Singer, protect your identity and your health so please keep your mask on!”

–Craig Plestis, Executive Producer of FOX’s The Masked Singer