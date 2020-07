The Water Cooler Gang gathers with the full Team AD TV staff to share their reactions to today’s 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy nominations. What did we love? What were we disappointed by? And who are the early frontrunners as we head into next month’s Phase 2 voting?

