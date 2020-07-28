HBO’s Watchmen led the field at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Award nominations ceremony, broadcast online this morning, with 26 nominations. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel followed with 20 nominations.

Succession and Ozark led the drama nominations with 18 nominations a piece. That puts them squarely in competition for wins, although Ozark did miss out on a key nomination for Tom Pelphrey, which many Emmy watchers expected. Succession over-performed in the acting categories, receiving several surprise nominations including one for Nicholas Braun (a.k.a. Cousin Greg). Disney’s The Mandalorian surprised with a Drama Series nomination and 15 overall nominations.

Maisel led the comedy field with 20 followed by Schitt’s Creek with 15, far above last year’s count of 4 nominations.

Limited Series was of course led by Watchmen‘s 26 nominations, followed by a surprisingly light haul for Mrs. America with 10 nominations. Unorthodox radically over-performed with 8 nominations.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer for television’s biggest night. The show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC.

Check back here at Awards Daily throughout the day for the full list of Emmy nominees, Emmy nominee reactions, and reactions from Team ADTV!

The full list of Emmy nominations can be found here.

Drama Categories

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Lead Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Steve Carrell, The Morning Show

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Lead Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting Actor

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Guest Actress

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter, Succession

Directing

Homeland

Ozark (“Fire Pink”)

Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Succession (“Hunting”)

Succession (“This Is Not For Tears”)

The Crown (“Aberfan”)

The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)

The Morning Show

Writing

Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)

Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)

Ozark (“Boss Fight”)

Ozark (“Fire Pink”)

Ozark (“All In”)

Succession (“This Is Not For Tears”)

The Crown (“Aberfan”)

Comedy Categories

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiam

Dead To Me

Insecure

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do In the Shadows

Lead Actor

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Guest Actress

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Directing

The Great

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)

Ramy

Schitt’s Creek

Will & Grace

Writing

The Good Place

The Great

Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”)

Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)

What We Do In the Shadows (“Collaboration”)

What We Do In the Shadows (“Ghosts”)

What We Do In the Shadows (“On The Run”)

Limited Series or TV Movie Categories

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Lead Actor

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actor

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett, Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Directing

Little Fires Everywhere

Normal People

Unorthodox

Watchmen (“It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”)

Watchmen (“Little Fear Of Lightning”)

Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Writing

Mrs. America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Reality Categories

Host

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Amy Poehler, Making It

Structured Program

A Very Brady Renovation

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Unstructured Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Competition Program

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Top Chef

Directing

Cheer

LEGO Masters

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

Variety Categories

Variety Talk

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

73rd Annual Tony Awards

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

The Oscars

Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Directing for a Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby