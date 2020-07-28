HBO’s Watchmen led the field at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Award nominations ceremony, broadcast online this morning, with 26 nominations. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel followed with 20 nominations.
Succession and Ozark led the drama nominations with 18 nominations a piece. That puts them squarely in competition for wins, although Ozark did miss out on a key nomination for Tom Pelphrey, which many Emmy watchers expected. Succession over-performed in the acting categories, receiving several surprise nominations including one for Nicholas Braun (a.k.a. Cousin Greg). Disney’s The Mandalorian surprised with a Drama Series nomination and 15 overall nominations.
Maisel led the comedy field with 20 followed by Schitt’s Creek with 15, far above last year’s count of 4 nominations.
Limited Series was of course led by Watchmen‘s 26 nominations, followed by a surprisingly light haul for Mrs. America with 10 nominations. Unorthodox radically over-performed with 8 nominations.
The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer for television’s biggest night. The show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC.
Drama Categories
Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Lead Actor
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Steve Carrell, The Morning Show
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Lead Actress
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Supporting Actor
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest Actor
- Jason Bateman, The Outsider
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
- Martin Short, The Morning Show
Guest Actress
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Directing
- Homeland
- Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
- Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)
- Succession (“Hunting”)
- Succession (“This Is Not For Tears”)
- The Crown (“Aberfan”)
- The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)
- The Morning Show
Writing
- Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)
- Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)
- Ozark (“Boss Fight”)
- Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
- Ozark (“All In”)
- Succession (“This Is Not For Tears”)
- The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Comedy Categories
Comedy Series
- Curb Your Enthusiam
- Dead To Me
- Insecure
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- What We Do In the Shadows
Lead Actor
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Lead Actress
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor
- Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
- Dev Patel, Modern Love
- Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
- Fred Willard, Modern Family
Guest Actress
- Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bette Midler, The Politician
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Directing
- The Great
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)
- Ramy
- Schitt’s Creek
- Will & Grace
Writing
- The Good Place
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”)
- Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)
- What We Do In the Shadows (“Collaboration”)
- What We Do In the Shadows (“Ghosts”)
- What We Do In the Shadows (“On The Run”)
Limited Series or TV Movie Categories
Limited Series
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
TV Movie
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Lead Actor
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Lead Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Regina King, Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Supporting Actor
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Louis Gossett, Jr., Watchmen
- Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Supporting Actress
- Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
- Jean Smart, Watchmen
- Holland Taylor, Hollywood
- Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Directing
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Normal People
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen (“It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”)
- Watchmen (“Little Fear Of Lightning”)
- Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Writing
- Mrs. America
- Normal People
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Reality Categories
Host
- Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Amy Poehler, Making It
Structured Program
- A Very Brady Renovation
- Antiques Roadshow
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Unstructured Program
- Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
- Cheer
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- We’re Here
Competition Program
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
- Top Chef
Directing
- Cheer
- LEGO Masters
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
Variety Categories
Variety Talk
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Drunk History
- Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- Live In Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
- The Oscars
Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
- John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Directing for a Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Directing for a Variety Special
- 62nd Grammy Awards
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Live In Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
Writing for a Variety Series
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Writing for a Variety Special
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby