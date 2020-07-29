Just in time to soothe us from some Emmy nomination hurt, Vanity Fair released the first look photos from Ryan Murphy’s Netflix limited series, Ratched. Move over Joker. This is an origin story that we can truly get behind.

Louise Fletcher won an Academy Award for playing Nurse Ratched in Milos Forman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, but we’re sure that Murphy’s take will try to explain Ratched’s cold behavior. Star Sarah Paulson won her Emmy for righting the media’s wrongs of Marcia Clark in The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. Is he trying to make us empathize with one of the greatest villains of all time?

These new photos are gorgeous and show off the typical flawless crafts behind the period piece. Not only do we get a glimpse of Paulson (that hat!), but we see supporting players Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Sophie Okenedo, and Finn Wittrock. And there’s a monkey.

Ratched will debut on Netflix on September 18.