New York, NY (August 3, 2020) – The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), announced today that their 30th anniversary of the IFP Gotham Awards will now take place on Monday, January 11, 2021. The first ceremony of the awards season, the IFP Gotham Awards is one of the leading honors for independent film and media, providing critical early recognition to groundbreaking independent films and their writers, directors, producers, and actors with ten competitive awards categories.

“The IFP Gotham Awards have continued to be a staple in independent film and television and we look forward to celebrating the 30th Anniversary and helping to kick off this year’s unconventional awards season,” said IFP Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp.

Films released through February 28, 2021 will be eligible. Deadline for submissions will be Thursday, October 1st, with nominations announced on Thursday, November 12th. Further information regarding the IFP Gotham Awards will be announced in coming months. For information please visit the Gotham web site.

ABOUT THE IFP

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) champions the future of storytelling by connecting artists with essential resources at all stages of development and distribution. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include IFP Week, Filmmaker Magazine, and the IFP Gotham Awards.

ABOUT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS

The IFP Gotham Awards, selected by distinguished juries and presented in New York City, the home of independent film, are the first honors of the film awards season. This public showcase honors the filmmaking community, expands the audience for independent films, and supports the work that IFP does behind the scenes throughout the year to bring such films to fruition.