Issa Rae’s Insecure can add these honors to its 8 Emmy nominations.

The second annual African American Film Critics Association announced their winners, and HBO’s hit took home Best Comedy while ABC’s For Life was awarded Best Drama for its depiction of the the false incarceration of Aaron Wallace. Emmy nominee Jeremy Pope shared Best Breakthrough Performer with Hollywood co-star Laura Harrier, respectively.

Last year, the AAFCA awarded Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us four awards, including Best Limited Series and Best Writing.

AAFCA co-founder and President Gil Robertson said about this year’s honorees:

“In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and

streaming is. We couldn’t be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most. We are especially grateful to have partners like Morgan Stanley as well as the ongoing support of the entertainment community at large helping us with our year-round activities that highlight not only film, television and journalism, but also diversity, inclusion and

equality.”

TV Icon – Kenya Barris

Inclusion Award – MACRO Television Studios

Best Actress – Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Best Actor – Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” (NBC)

Best Drama – “For Life” (ABC)

Best Comedy – “Insecure” (HBO)

Best TV Movie – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Breakout Performers – Jeremy Pope / Laura Harrier, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Best YA – “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Best Animated – “Central Park” (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary – “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” (HBO) and

“The Last Dance (ESPN Films/Netflix)

Best Short Form – “I Promise” (Quibi)

A virtual celebration will be hosted by Aida Rodriguez on August 22.