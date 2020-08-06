“You can murder a revolutionary, but you can’t murder a revolution.”

Fred Hampton became Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in 1968 at 20 years old. One year later, he was assassinated by the FBI. Director Skaka King makes his feature film debut with Judas and the Black Messiah, which tells the story behind the betrayal and assassination of Hampton, played by Daniel Kaluuya in what looks to be a very strong performance. LaKeith Stanfield plays William O’Neal, the man who worked with the FBI to infiltrate the Black Panther Party and eventually betrayed Hampton. The film comes from a screenplay by King and Will Berson, and a story by King, Berson, and Kenny and Keith Lucas. It is also produced by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther).

Warner Bros plans to release Judas and the Black Messiah in 2021.