On August 3, Quibi released the first episode of their new take on the classic TV series The Fugitive. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, the series focuses on Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook) who is accused of bombing an LA metro. Of course, Ferro is on the run from Detective Clay Bryce (Sutherland) while attempting to find out who really planted the deadly bomb.

Emmy-nominated composer Tony Morales provided the pulse-pounding score for the action series. Here, in an exclusive video for Awards Daily, Morales describes his process for scoring this adaptation of the classic story and the instruments he used to create various character themes.

The Fugitive is now available on Quibi.