The hotly anticipated new HBO limited series The Undoing has a new premiere date. The Nicole Kidman-starring series will drop October 25 after being deferred from the spring due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The timing works well as it positions the series as an early contender for the 2021 Emmy season – much like their own Watchmen did a year ago.

The Undoing tells the story of Grace (Kidman) and her husband Jonathan (Grant) whose privileged marriage is torn apart by a grisly murder and the ensuing unraveled secrets.

The Night Manager‘s Susanne Bier directs all six episodes of the series, which also stars Hugh Grant, Lily Rabe, and Edgar Ramirez. It is adapted by David E. Kelley (who also serves as showrunner) from the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

