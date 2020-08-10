This week, we’re back after a brief hiatus to talk about one of our very favorite Emmy categories and podcasts of the year. The Main Title Design category has long thrilled and frustrated us with its unpredictability. See 2017 when Stranger Things won for its simplistic yet iconic design. This year’s crop includes the dancing dots of The Morning Show, the collage-inspired Godfather of Harlem, and the creepy fairy look of Carnival Row. But is Watchmen‘s simple take on the iconic title a frontrunner here? Or is it the heavier editing of Godfather of Harlem? Does The Morning Show‘s pedigree (the designer won last year for Game of Thrones and has two Oscars) push it ahead? We review each nominee for Main Title Design and give our ultimate predictions.

But first, we continue our weekly therapy session, Corona(virus) Corner. Here, as always, we share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sheltering at home.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)