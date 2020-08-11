The Weeknd, rapper and BET “New Artist” award winner Roddy Ricch, LATIN Grammy Award winner Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO, have been announced as MTVs newest performers for the 2020 “VMAs.

, , and are set to perform at the 2020 “VMAs,” hosted by Keke Palmer, airing live on Sunday, August 30 at 8PM ET/PT. Additional performers to be announced soon. Previously Announced “VMAs” News: Entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer to host the 2020 “VMAs” airing LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT. BTS , Doja Cat and J Balvin are additionally set to perform. BTS: 3 nominations (Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography) Doja Cat: 3 nominations (Song of the Year, PUSH Best New Artist, Best Direction) J Balvin: 4 nominations (Best Collaboration, Best Latin x3) This will be BTS’ first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, “Dynamite,” which is set to be released on August 21. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations. Full nominee list here. Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Quarantine Performance,” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020. Voting for “PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking,” will remain open. Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2020 “VMAs.” Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive. Official sponsors of the 2020 “MTV Video Music Awards” include Burger King®, Chime Banking, Coors Light, EXTRA® Gum, and PEPSI® . Visit mtvpress.com for previous announcements.

