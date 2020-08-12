Eugene Levy, a 2020 Primetime Emmy nominee for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Newport Beach Film Festival yesterday in a Zoom presentation. Levy was praised by family, friends, and fellow Schitt’s Creek cast members including Steve Martin, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Jason Biggs, Annie Murphy, Jennifer Coolidge, Andrea Martin, Emily Hampshire, and children Sarah and Dan Levy. Levy struggles to hold back tears through the tribute, and honestly, so was I.

Want to experience pure, unfiltered joy? Watch my Dad try to hold back the tears when he is surprised by his friends and cast mates in this little tribute video for his Lifetime Achievement Achievement Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Love you, Dad! You deserve it all. https://t.co/DdGLjlmHs5 — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 11, 2020

Levy’s Emmy nomination marks his 13th overall but only second for acting. He was nominated last year for Schitt’s Creek.