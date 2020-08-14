“Cross over, children. All are welcome. All are welcome.”

We would like to give a proud welcome to Mark Johnson who will now be joining AwardsDaily as an Oscar predictor and columnist. We’ve known Mark a very long time, as he was a reader of the site going way way back. Mark wrote for Clayton Davis’ Awards Circuit for nine years before Clayton’s path took him to Variety. Mark has always been to me a really good Oscar predictor and has, I think, a strong instinct for how the Oscars play out in a given year, so we are excited to have him on board. He will be posting his predictions on our chart for the Oscar Squad and, in addition to his own Oscar column, will join in on Oscar podcasts when available.

Mark is a true lover of cinema and the Oscars and has covered various film festivals in addition to Telluride, like the Sarasota Film Fest and the Hamptons Film Fest. He is a husband, a dad of two boys, a dog and a genuinely nice person on top of that.

We all look forward to the collaboration.