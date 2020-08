Disney got creative with the FYC campaign for its surprise drama series Emmy nominee The Mandalorian. They hosted a drive-in FYC event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena yesterday. Guests were, of course, required to stay in their cars, but they could drive through a photo spot to take a picture with Mandalorian signage. They were also entertained by a DJ prior to an FYC screening.

Here are some pictures of the event as provided by Disney.