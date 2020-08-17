The Water Cooler Gang continues their Most Iconic Directors series with a look at Pedro Almodóvar’s NC-17 rated Bad Education.

This week, we continue the Almodóvar Series as part of our Most Iconic Directors series. This is, of course, our monthly look at the films and legacy of Spain’s Pedro Almodóvar. July’s title (yes, recorded in August – thanks Emmy nominations!) marks his second NC-17 rated film – Bad Education. The film also served as the first Spanish film to open the Cannes Film Festival. After giving Almodóvar his first Oscar for Original Screenplay, the Academy ignored Bad Education despite robust box office and critical acclaim. We take a look at the film with The Film Experience‘s Nathaniel Rogers. Is the NC-17 rating warranted today? Does the film stand up after 16 years?

August’s entry will be an Almodóvar Penelope Cruz double feature: Volver and Broken Embraces. Adam Lubitow will join us for the conversation.

But first, we continue our weekly therapy session, Corona(virus) Corner. Here, as always, we share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sheltering at home.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

