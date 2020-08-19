Editor Skip Macdonald, ACE, received an Emmy Award for his work on the final season of AMC’s classic Breaking Bad. He’s back this year in contention with Netflix’s Breaking Bad follow up El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and Netflix provided Awards Daily an exclusive look at one of the best scenes with the film with Macdonald providing commentary.

Here, Macdonald talks about building the tension of a pivotal shoot-out sequence with all of the hallmarks of a traditional Western.

Take a look at the sequence and listen as Macdonald’s insightful commentary breathes new life into the film.