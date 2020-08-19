Hope is a dangerous thing. It’s pure joy when it’s rewarded, but when it’s crushed, it takes you down a dark, soul-crushing path. I say that because looking at the trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, the follow-up to Murder On the Orient Express, gives me hope that he’s perhaps learned from the mistakes of that film. Nile looks fantastic given the gorgeous Egyptian location and the possibilities with filming a river boat on the Nile itself. Plus, that cast…

Death on the Nile stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

Looks are one thing, though. We’ll see how it delivers when it launches in theaters (hope again?) on October 23.