Ever wondered what it felt to vote for the Emmy® Awards? Awards Daily TV offers the next best thing! Vote in the 5th Annual Cooler Awards!

Things get super real as final round voting for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards kicks off tomorrow (FINALLY)! As always, Awards Daily likes to recognize series we love with our own awards, so enter the Cooler Awards. This is our fifth year doing this, and we wouldn’t keep it going without your tremendous support!

This year, voters at Awards Daily TV showered Succession, Schitt’s Creek, and Watchmen with 7 nominations each. In some ways, I think our nominations are better than the actual Emmy nominations. But I’m biased.

And don’t let any of that sway you…

The Rules

Voting on the 2020 Cooler Awards follows the Television Academy voting process as closely as possible. It’s really very easy. You are allowed to make one selection per category. The choices will display randomly to make you think about it. Remember, do not predict the Emmy Awards here! Vote for what you love. Vote for what you’re passionate about. Vote for what you think is the best in television from the 2020 cycle. Let the Television Academy make their own choices.

We do support ties. Two-way. Three-way. Whatever gets the most votes wins. It’s as easy as that.

Voting closes on August 31 at 11:00 pm ET. Winners for the 2020 Cooler Awards will be announced on September 18, two days before the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Award ceremony.

So, that’s it? Got it? Good.

Get to it!