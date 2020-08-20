The Queen on horseback with a voice-over proclaiming that “Something as important as the monarchy cannot be allowed to fail.” Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) glimpsed in profile. And Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) looking pensively out a palace window.

Yup, it’s almost time for The Crown‘s fourth season, which will drop November 15.

Here are details and the official description of Season 4, courtesy of Netflix.

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

# of Episodes: 10

Era: 1979 to 1990

Cast: Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother, Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer

Writer: Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon)

Executive Producers: Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw