The Roses gathered for a special Q&A hosted by Schitt’s Creek superfan Jennifer Garner. Watch below as Garner interviews Emmy nominees Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy.

Schitt’s Creek’s 2020 Primetime Emmy ® Nominations

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy

Outstanding Lead Actor for a Comedy Series – Eugene Levy

Outstanding Lead Actress for a Comedy Series – Catherine O’Hara

Outstanding Supporting Actor for a Comedy Series- Daniel Levy

Outstanding Supporting Actress for a Comedy Series – Annie Murphy

Outstanding Comedy Series – Eugene Levy (Executive Producer) Daniel Levy, (Executive Producer), Andrew Barnsley (Executive Producer), Fred Levy (Executive Producer), David West Read (Executive Producer), Ben Feigin (Executive Producer), Michael Short (Co-Executive Producer), Kurt Smeaton (Co-Executive Producer), Kosta Orfanidis (Producer)

Outstanding Contemporary Make up (Non-Prosthetic) – Candice Ornstein, Lucky Bromhead

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling – Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

Outstanding Contemporary Costume Design – Debra Hanson, Darci Cheyne

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series (“Happy Ending”) –Trevor Ambrose

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series (“Start Spreading the News”) – Paul Winestock

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series – Lisa Parasyn, Jon Comerford

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation – Bryan Day, Martin Lee

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (“Happy Ending”) – Daniel Levy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (“The Presidential Suite”) – David West Read

In the sixth and final season, the Roses are achieving success in their careers and personal lives, forcing them all to contemplate their inevitable next steps. But as their pursuits push them closer towards their long-awaited escape, the Roses see how connected their lives have become to the town and its residents. When they finally face the decision to stay or leave, it is much harder than expected.

