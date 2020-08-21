Given the inability to host the FYC gatherings that have become so prevalent in awards season, several Emmy-contending series are relying on creative new ways to get their name out there. FOX’s The Masked Singer is masking a host of iconic LA-area locations. Fans can drive by to grab quick pix and maybe even a free goodie! You can visit all three from a safe social distance until 8/31.
Season four of The Masked Singer premieres this Fall on FOX.
The locations are as follows:
- Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood
- 805 West Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA
- Stop by for a free donut on 8/22, 8/23, 8/29, and 8/30 for the first 100 customers 8-10am each day
- Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier
- 380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA
- Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum
- 6780 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA