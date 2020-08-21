I bet you still have “One Less Angel” still stuck in your head, and I’m sure you’re still tapping your feet to it. Or, if you’re like me, you’re dancing around your apartment belting it out during a global pandemic.

Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore are deservedly nominated for writing the biggest hit in 1960 for the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This song is fluffy and sweet and honestly captures that moment when you’re lovingly obsessed with being in love with someone. I had no idea when I first heard it that it wasn’t an actual song. It evokes such the perfect memories from that era.

They didn’t just write one amazing song, however. Maisel is filled with mood-setting tunes this season and I asked what their forlorn, beautiful balled, “No One Has to Know,” means to the relationship of Shy Baldwin and Reggie. Yes, I’m still obsessed with the bridge of that song.

“One Less Angel” deserves to win the Emmy for Music & Lyrics this season because it fits so perfectly into this specific world that Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino have created. It’s not artificial or hokey. This is a song that topped the charts in 1960. “One Less Angel” is a song that we will keep listening to because it’s timeless, and because singing it in your kitchen is just that much fun.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming on Amazon, and Mizer & Moore’s music can be streamed or purchased on Amazon, Spotify, and iTunes.