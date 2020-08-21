Awards Daily’s Kevin Dillon talks to the Emmy-nominated makeup and hair team behind season two of FX’s Pose.

Pose entered its second season on FX last June when the show jumped a few years ahead into 1990. I spoke with three different members of their makeup and hairstyling team who are all nominated for Emmys for their work on the season. The tone of the conversation with these three folks was bravery and collaboration. Each member of the team shared that folks behind the scenes like Ryan Murphy encouraged them to be upfront in their representation on screen.

Sheri Berman Laurence is nominated for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for the first episode of the season “Acting Up.” During the conversation, Sheri talked about her work with Angel and the research she did on fashion models of the time to elevate the style. She also talked about adding new layers to Blanca. She was becoming a manicurist and a businesswoman, and they wanted to elevate her style from adding fingernails to giving her better make-up.

David Presto is nominated for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special for the episode “Love’s in Need of Love Today.” David’s episode centered on Pray Tell (Billy Porter) reacting poorly to his AZT treatment, and his prosthetic work was done in many of the fantasy sequences. He also talked about how he wanted to capture the truly authentic experience of what a person on AZT would look like during this experience.

The collaboration was indeed key, and this culminated with the third participant in our conversation Barry Lee Moe who was nominated for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work in the episode “Work It.” A big chunk of this episode centered on Elektra and forming her new house. It also features the fantastic reveal she has at the ball with that incredibly elaborate hair. This along with Elektra’s constant make-up changes (which you may not notice) show these team members have worked hard to capture a very specific time period and highlight a world that is so important for the characters in Pose.

