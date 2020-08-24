Variety conducted an exclusive interview with the producers of the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and details are starting to emerge about what the COVID-influenced ceremony will look like. We’ve known that the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, formerly held over two nights a week before the Primetime ceremony, has asked all nominees to submit a tape with their acceptance speeches. These speeches will be broadcast over the five nights of the Creative Arts Emmys September 14-17 and September 19.

But the Primetime Emmys, which is typically a live 3-hour event broadcast on network television, will look very different as well, as Variety confirmed. Host Jimmy Kimmel will still emcee the event on a stage at the Staples Center but without audience or red carpet. According to the article, producers are looking to stage a dramatically different event. There are apparently plans to have live feeds near nominees as the article references over 140 live feeds running into the Staples Center control room.

“We shouldn’t lose sight that Emmys are prestigious awards, and we’re not giving them out for fun, we’re giving them out to reflect excellence,” said production company Done+Dusted president Ian Stewart in the Variety article. “However, apart from that, it’s all available to be blown up, quite frankly. Because awards have been the same way for many, many years.”

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on ABC Sunday, September 20.