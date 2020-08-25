RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorites recently designed some iconic looks based on the incredible lineup of 2020 Emmy Actress nominees, one of the more diverse and inclusive lineups in years. The gallery of images are included below, but here’s a description of each look.

Images include Widow Von’ Du as Regina King’sAngela Abar from the critically acclaimed Watchmen (HBO) and Blackᐧish’s (ABC) Tracee Ellis Ross known for her humor and impeccable style, in a fun bowtie-cut plaid set. Jaida Essence Hall channels Laverne Cox’s infamous Sophia Berset character from Orange Is The New Black (Netflix) and champions the audacious Thandie Newton as Madam Maeve Millay from Westworld (HBO). Heidi N Closet serves as the incomparable Octavia Spencer in a 4-piece plaid ensemble, resembling her historic costuming from Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madame CJ Walker (Netflix).