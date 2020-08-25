One of the best moments of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season is when Midge performs on the iconic stage of The Apollo Theater before introducing Shy Baldwin. She performs after the one and only Moms Mabley and wins over the crowd before the set changes the course of the lead of the show.

To honor the history of such an important space, The Apollo Theater has teamed up Amazon to present A Marvelous Night at the Apollo, a three-part conversation with talent such as Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Brosnahan, LeRoy McClain, Wanda Sykes and creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino as well as Apollo’s Executive Producer, Kamilah Forbes. It centers on how the creative team ensured they celebrated The Apollo Theater and the historical footage of performances is incorporated to make sure we don’t forget the theater’s rich history.