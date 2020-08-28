We’re headed into the fall season, and even though it’s later than usual, Oscar buzz is slowly starting to heat up. Netflix certainly has high hopes for its upcoming animated feature Over the Moon from animation legend Glen Keane. It’s also based on a screenplay by the late Audrey Wells who passed away in 2018. A variation on a classic Chinese myth, the film tells the story of Fei Fei who is determined to build a rocket to the moon so that she can visit moon goddess Chang’e.

Our first major look at the sound of the film comes from a newly released lyric video for the song “Rocket to the Moon,” a soaring hero’s ballad. Original songs for the film come from Christopher Curtis (Chaplin: The Musical), Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (KPOP the Musical).

Cathy Ang sings the song and voices the film’s main character Fei Fei. The version included in the video below is actually her first take on the song. You can also find a making of featurette behind the lyric video.

Over the Moon premieres October 23 on Netflix.