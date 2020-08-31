The Water Cooler Gang welcomes Awards Daily’s very own Shadan Larki to predict the 2020 Guest Acting Emmy races.

Well, the 2020 Emmy Phase 2 voting season is now officially closed. It’s all over but the awards themselves. This week’s podcast kicks off a series of predictions podcasts we’ll have leading up to the big night on September 20. First up, we look at the 2020 Guest Acting Emmy races. Since we’re looking at the Guest races, we thought we’d welcome a guest to help out. Awards Daily’s very own Shadan Larki joins us to sort through Guest Actor and Actress in Comedy and Drama. Who do we think takes home Emmy gold in a few weeks? Listen to find out!

But first up is a return to Coronavirus Corner, or the things we’ve been bingeing to keep sane over the past week. We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)