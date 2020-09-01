It’s going to start feeling like an avalanche of Emmys here soon, and this is the first of wave.

NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and YouTube’s Create Together were among the winners of juried categories for this year’s honors. Unlike the nominees that were announced earlier this summer, these categories don’t have nominations announced. All entries are screened by a peer group in the respective field and a winner is selected. Choreographer Mandy Moore (not that Mandy Moore) picked up her third Emmy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt won in the Innovation in Interactive Programming category.

“Emmy Week” (as Team ADTV has been calling it) will run from September 14-19 and will be hosted by Emmy nominee Nicole Byer. The awards for these particular categories will be handed out on September 17.

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

“Archer” (FX Networks)

Episode: “Road Trip”

Studio: FX Productions

Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (National Geographic)

Episode: “Vavilov”

Studio: Possible Worlds LLC in association with FOX

Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

Episode: “Spear and Fang”

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

Episode: “Spear and Fang”

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Director

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

Episode: “A Cold Death”

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Routines: All I Do Is Win, I’ve Got the Music in Me and Crazy

Studio: Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

“Create Together” (YouTube)

Studio: HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

HITRECORD

Brian Graden Media

YouTube Originals

Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

“The Line” (Oculus)

Studio: ARVORE Immersive Experiences

ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Facebook’s Oculus

Ricardo Laganaro, Director

Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer

Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” (Netflix)

Studio: A Concordia Studio Production

Leanne Dare, Creative Director

Eben McCue, Animator

Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator

David Navas, Animator