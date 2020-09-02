Netflix released some first look photos today for its upcoming Antonio Campos film The Devil All the Time. Starring Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, and Robert Pattison among many other fine actors, the film involves the good-versus-evil struggle brewing inside Arvin Russell (Holland) in the fantastically named town of Knockemstiff, Ohio. This is one of my most anticipated films of the fall season for sure.

The Devil All the Time releases September 16 on Netflix.

Photo credits by Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2020.