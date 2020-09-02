Netflix released the full trailer to its upcoming feature film adaptation of The Boys in the Band today. The film, directed by Joe Mantello (Hollywood), is based on the celebrated stage play of the same name. It’s about a group of gay men gathering to celebrate a birthday in 1968 New York City and are faced with revelations when an unexpected visitor drops by.

The Boys in the Band stars a host of celebrated actors including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and more. The screenplay hails from Ned Martel and original playwright Mart Crowley.

The film drops September 30 on Netflix.