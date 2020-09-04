The AAFCA will hold its 12th annual ceremony on April 7, 2021. Director and co-founder Gil Robertson IV made the announcement earlier this week. The following categories will be presented:

Best Film

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Breakout Performance

Best Animated Film

Best Independent Film

Best Foreign Film

Best Documentary

Best Song

A top ten films of the year will also be announced and a top 10 TV programs will be announced on March 8, 2021. Recipients to the AAFCA Stanley Kramer Award and the AAFCA Cinema Vanguard Award will be announced later this year. With almost every awards show handling their ceremonies virtually, Robertson imagines that they will do the same:

“It is anticipated that in light of the pandemic, the AAFCA Awards will also be held as a virtual event, but we’re monitoring the situation closely and can adapt to an in-person or hybrid event if the situation improves. There have already been so many worthy films and performances in 2020 — We’re eager to recognize the incredible achievements of the film community during this unprecedented time.”

For more information on the AAFCA Awards, visit AAFCA’s site.