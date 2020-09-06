Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye and I discuss The Social Network on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. We did about one and a half hours and dove into into the movie, which is still as fresh and relevant today as it was ten years ago. It’s a film I watched around 30 or so times in 2010, partly because I loved it but also because I was perplexed by its completeness. I put it to the test to bore me, annoy me or lose my attention but all it ever did was dazzle me. And as readers of this site well remember, we mostly went down with the ship in 2010.

Next time we’ll be going over the films of David Fincher’s career prior to the Social Network (The Game, Seven, Fight Club, Panic Room, Benjamin Button).

Have a listen.