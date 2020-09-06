In general, AwardsDaily has never really had traditional Oscar predictions the way other sites have.

When I started my site in 1999 I started it not to predict the Oscar race but to track it. Predictions came at the end of the year. But as Oscar sites bloomed all over the internet and at major outlets, so did what we all called “site unseen predictions.” Some people still grapple with this – like Anne Thompson at Indiewire who never predicts anything she hasn’t seen.

But mostly, no one really sticks to this because no one really cares, because the stakes are so low. Publicists and pundits work together to build a slightly smaller pile of hand picked films that the Oscar voters then sift through. They can’t watch everything so people like me see the movies first and decide for them which ones they really need to watch. That is as far as it goes. And sometimes the system fails, as it did with Bohemian Rhapsody. If Golden Globe voters pick movies the pundits have ignored, that film instantly becomes a movie Oscar voters will at least watch.

But desperate times call for desperate measures. So we are beginning a couple of new things – among them, giving out early Oscar predictions. Mark Johnson will also be writing his own column with various predictions and between the two of us and the Oscar Squad we should be offering more interesting reading vis a vis predictions.

So, the predictions are in the menu bar – but so far, here is Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, and Best Director.

Best Picture

Top Tier:

David Fincher‘s Mank (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin‘s The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Paul Greengrass‘s News of the World (Universal)

Chloe Zhao‘s Nomadland (Searchlight)

Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story (Fox)

Liesl Tommy‘s Respect (MGM)

Joel Coen‘s The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24)

Sofia Coppola‘s On the Rocks (A24)

George Clooney‘s The Midnight Sky

High Potential

Tom McCarthy‘s Stillwater (Focus)

Chris Nolan‘s Tenet (WB)

Ron Howard‘s Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Taika Watiti‘s Next Goal Wins (Searchlight)

Francis Lee‘s Ammonite (Neon)

Michael Showalter‘s The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

Mike Mills‘ C’Mon, C’Mon (A24)

Dune (WB)

Aaron Schneider‘s Greyhound (Apple)

Kevin Macdonald‘s Prisoner 760 (BBC)

George C. Wolfe‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Lila Neugebauer‘s Red, White and Water (A24)

Lee Daniels‘ The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Paramount)

Ryan Murphy‘s The Prom (Netflix)

Regina King‘s One Night in Miami (Amazon)

Florian Zeller‘s The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch (Searchlight)

I am also keeping an eye on films that fall outside the boundaries of Oscar – like the film Spree, which I think is the best screenplay so far this year and one of the most clever satires I’ve seen in a while. I do not know if anyone else agrees but I personally find it deserving of consideration for screenplay by Eugene Kotlyarenko, Gene McHugh and Actor, Joe Keery.

Best Actor

Top Tier (Sight unseen)

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Denzel Washington, MacBeth

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods

High Potential

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

George Clooney, The Midnight Sky

Joaquin Phoenix, C’Mon, C’mon

Tahar Rahim, Prisoner 760

Michael Fassbender, Next Goal Wins

Eddie Redmayne, Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress

Top Tier

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Kate Winslet , Ammonite

High Potential

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Olivia Colman, The Father

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Jodie Foster, Prisoner 760

Rashida Jones, On The Rocks

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

This is how I see it right now but I will keep updating these pages and adding more over the coming weeks.