Before the uproar begins, please note that Netflix’s upcoming Rebecca is a direct adaptation of the original Daphne du Maurier novel – not the 1940 Best Picture-winning film by the great Alfred Hitchcock. Still, I’ll admit that Hitch’s film is near-perfect, so it’s hard to imagine another take on the same material. That said, director Ben Wheatley brings Armie Hammer, Lily James, and Kristin Scott Thomas to Manderley in his adaptation from a screenplay by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse.

For those who don’t know, Rebecca tells the story of a young newlywed (James) whose husband, Maxim de Winter (Hammer) welcomes her to his English estate, Manderley, which is haunted by the memory of his deceased first wife. Thomas plays the infamous housekeeper Mrs. Danvers who definitely doesn’t want a new Mrs. de Winter.

Judging from the newly released trailer, the film looks visually stunning, and Thomas’s take on Mrs. Danvers looks very fun. Is it awards scenery-chewing fun? TBD for sure.

What do you think, kind readers?

Rebecca drops October 21 on Netflix and in select theaters.

Rebecca

Film Release Date: October 21, 2020

Directed By: Ben Wheatley

Screenplay By: Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse

Based on the Novel By: Daphne du Maurier

Produced By: Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Nira Park

Cast:

Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, Bill Paterson