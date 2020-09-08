Searchlight has dropped a teaser for Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland that matches the only stills available for the film, along with one featuring Frances McDormand at the beach. Not too long from now the film will be seen as part of the Telluride at home or film festival during COVID situation we all awkwardly find ourselves in. The pic is based on a nonfiction book by Jessica Bruder. Zhao adapted, directed and edited the film.

Here is the synopsis: