Searchlight has dropped a teaser for Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland that matches the only stills available for the film, along with one featuring Frances McDormand at the beach. Not too long from now the film will be seen as part of the Telluride at home or film festival during COVID situation we all awkwardly find ourselves in. The pic is based on a nonfiction book by Jessica Bruder. Zhao adapted, directed and edited the film.
Here is the synopsis:
From the beet fields of North Dakota to the campgrounds of California to Amazon’s CamperForce program in Texas, employers have discovered a new, low-cost labor pool, made up largely of transient older adults. These invisible casualties of the Great Recession have taken to the road by the tens of thousands in RVs and modified vans, forming a growing community of nomads.