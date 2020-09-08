Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Ratched tells the backstory of Nurse Ratched, last seen in the Oscar-winning film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (based on Ken Kesey’s novel). Emmy winner Sarah Paulson plays Nurse Ratched and leads an all-star cast that includes Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Amanda Plummer, and many more. The series exists in two parts, so it will compete in the Drama Series categories at next year’s Emmys where Paulson will undoubtedly be nominated for Lead Actress. Nixon, Davis, Briones, and Stone offer strong support as well. But, as with most Murphy productions, the real stars are the production design and costumes.

Ratched drops September 18 on Netflix.