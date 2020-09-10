NEW YORK, NY (September 10, 2020) – HamptonsFilm announced today that the 28th edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival will close its 2020 edition with Regina King’s directorial debut ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…, starring Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Aldis Hodge. The film, based on the award-winning play of the same name, tells the story of one evening in 1964 when four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. HIFF will take place October 8 – 14 with virtual screenings and drive-ins.

It was also announced that Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will participate in “A Conversation With…” He originated the role of Aaron Burr in the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton. Odom, Jr. recently starred in the new Apple TV+ animated musical-comedy series Central Park for which he received an Emmy nomination and in the limited Freeform series Love in the Time of Corona, and will next be seen as Sam Cooke in the festival’s closing night film, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI….

The festival will also feature the U.S. Premiere of Nathan Grossman’s documentary I AM GRETA, which follows the now 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and will screen in the Air, Land & Sea section; the East Coast Premiere of Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s documentary TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION, a story of two artists and writers of the past century examined in a dialogue that stretches from their early days of friendship to their final, unsparing critiques of each other, which will screen in the World Cinema section; Chloé Zhao’s NOMADLAND, starring Frances McDormand, which tells the story of a woman who sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, which will screen in the Spotlight section; as well as Garrett Bradley’s documentary TIME, which follows entrepreneur, abolitionist, and mother of six boys Fox Rich, who has spent the last two decades tirelessly campaigning for the release of her husband Rob, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a crime they committed in the early ’90s in a moment of desperation, which will screen in the Documentary Competition section.

“We have long admired the work of Regina King—throughout the years she has given phenomenal and groundbreaking performances, and we look forward to being able to now spotlight her craft and skill behind the camera with her directorial debut,” said HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent. “The festival is also thrilled to welcome Leslie Odom, Jr., whose artistry and talent is unparalleled, for our “A Conversation With…” series.”

“As we continue forward in these unprecedented times, we are delighted to add more dynamic films and programs to our lineup,” said HIFF Executive Director Anne Chaisson. “Our festival continues to push boundaries with compelling and inclusive storytelling.”

HIFF previously announced that they will open the 2020 festival with the World Premiere of WITH DRAWN ARMS. Additional films announced include the World Premiere of HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING, East Coast Premieres of NINE DAYS and STRAY, and THE FATHER. As well, it was announced that the world-renowned artist Bastienne Schmidt’s Blue Horizon Grid, 2018 will be featured on the 2020 festival poster.

Additional information on HamptonsFilm’s year-round programming, which includes the Now Showing series, SummerDocs Program, and the recently established Flashback Friday and Summer Drive-In Series, can be found on the website. The 28th annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place October 8 – 14, 2020. HIFF thanks the supporters for this year’s festival, including corporate sponsors Netflix, The Seltzer Group at JP Morgan, Apple Original Films, Silvercup Studios, and the official media sponsors WNBC, The East Hampton Star, The Purist, and is grateful for the long-term support from NYSCA and Suffolk County. For more information, please visit www.hamptonsfilmfest.org.

2020 Hamptons International Film Festival – Additional Films Lineup

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… – CLOSING NIGHT

dir. Regina King (USA), 2020

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gather to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom, Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate. An Amazon Studios release.

I AM GRETA

U.S. Premiere

dir. Nathan Grossman (Sweden), 2020

Back in 2018, 15-year-old Greta Thunberg organized a one-person protest for climate action by setting up camp in front of the Swedish Parliament building with a simple sign: “School Strike for Climate.” Just one year later, she finds herself at the forefront of a global movement borne of her activism, invited to speak at high-profile institutions across the world, from European Parliament to the 2019 UN Climate Summit in New York. Showcasing candid, never-before-seen footage, Nathan Grossman’s documentary tracks both her meteoric rise to prominence from a shy student to a two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and the indelible impact she has had on a new generation of climate change activists. A HULU release.

TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION

East Coast Premiere

dir. Lisa Immordino Vreeland (USA), 2020

Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s (LOVE, CECIL, HIFF 2017) latest documentary is an intimate, candid portrait of two luminaries of American literature—Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams. Jim Parsons (voicing Capote) and Zachary Quinto (voicing Williams) lovingly recreate this complicated relationship through the pair’s personal writings, encapsulating their early days of friendship as well as the eventual unsparing critiques they famously traded. Compellingly assembled from archival footage and photographs, TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION captures in their own words a fascinating tableau of two brilliant artists who collaborated and collided in their lifelong pursuit of creativity.

NOMADLAND

dir. Chloé Zhao (USA), 2020

In the aftermath of the economic collapse and with no opportunities left in her small Nevada town, Fern (Academy Award® winner Frances McDormand) packs her van and embarks on a peripatetic life, outside the norms of conventional society. As she drives along the dusty highways of the American West in her beaten-down RV, she encounters a community of like-minded individuals (many played by real-life nomads) who eventually become her mentors and friends. Inspired by Jessica Bruder’s nonfiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, director Chloé Zhao’s (THE RIDER) latest film is a sweeping tale of displacement, a dust-brushed depiction of people drifting away, further and further towards the outskirts of society. A Fox Searchlight release.

TIME

dir. Garrett Bradley (USA), 2020

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex. An Amazon Studios release.

ABOUT HAMPTONSFILM

HamptonsFilm, home of the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), based in the Hamptons on the Eastern End of Long Island, was founded in 1992 to celebrate the art of film and to introduce a unique and varied spectrum of international films and filmmakers to our audiences with an annual film festival each October. A non-profit organization with year-round screenings of global narrative and documentary films, a Screenwriters Lab, and extensive educational initiatives, HamptonsFilm offers programs that enlighten, educate, and provide invaluable exposure for filmmakers, while also providing the East End of Long Island with an educational and cultural experience that enriches the lives of its citizens and contributes to the local economy. HIFF, celebrating 28 years as the tentpole event of HamptonsFilm, is an annual premier film event in New York State, and is an intimate showcase of some of the year’s best offerings in contemporary cinema from around the world. Awarding prizes to filmmakers in cash and goods and services of over $155,000 each year, with over $4.5 million awarded in competition funds and services over the past 27 years, our program continues to play an important role during awards season. 2019 marked the 10th time in a row that a film in the Festival has become the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars, making HIFF the only Festival in the world with such a distinction. For more information, please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.