Netflix’s highly anticipated mid-Western gothic thriller The Devil All the Time held its virtual premiere last night in an online event hosted by Netflix. Directed by Antonio Campos, the film is an adaptation of the Donald Ray Pollock novel about backwoods characters doing dastardly deeds in Knockemstiff, Ohio.

Stars Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan and more were joined by Campos in a post-screening Q&A.

The Devil All the Time drops on Netflix September 16.