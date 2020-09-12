Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland has won the Golden Lion in Venice. Since 2000 four films have gone on to get a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. And in the last three years all have. The Shape of Water also won Best Picture, along with Best Director. Roma won Best Director. Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere won back in 2010, the rare film by a female director to win it.

Last year’s winner, Joker, caused a bit of an upset among Film Twitter but it launched the film into the Best Picture race.

Here is the full list of winners from Indiewire:

COMPETITION

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Rouhollah Zamani, “Sun Children”

Special Jury Prize: “Dear Comrades,” Andrei Konchalovsky

Best Screenplay: “The Disciple,” Chaitanya Tamhane

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor: Pierfrancesco Favino, “Padrenostro”

Coppa Volpi for Best Actress: Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Silver Lion for Best Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa, “Wife of a Spy”

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize: “New Order,” Michel Franco

Golden Lion for Best Film: “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

HORIZONS

Best Short Film: “Entre tú y milagros,” Mariana Safron

Best Screenplay: “I Predatori,” Pietro Castellitto

Best Actor: Yahya Mahayni, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Best Actress: Khansa Batma, “Zanka Contact”

Special Jury Prize: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa

Best Director: Lav Diaz, “Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)”

Best Film: “The Wasteland,” Ahmad Bahrami

LION OF THE FUTURE

Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Film: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa

VIRTUAL REALITY COMPETITION

Best VR: Michelle and Uri Kranot, “The Hangman at Home: An Immersive Single User Experience”

Best VR Experience: Kiira Benzing, “Finding Pandora X”

Best VR Story: Fan Fan, “Killing a Superstar”